NXM (NXM) Tops One Day Volume of $95,144.26

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00018360 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00013378 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,476.81 or 1.00177816 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011353 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.53 or 0.00241807 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004698 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

