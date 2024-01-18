NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Stock Price Up 3.8%

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.62 and last traded at $6.61. 5,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 15,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

NWTN Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81.

Institutional Trading of NWTN

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NWTN by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in NWTN in the first quarter worth $1,166,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in NWTN in the fourth quarter valued at $1,002,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NWTN during the fourth quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of NWTN during the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NWTN

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

