Nwam LLC Sells 5,079 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wit LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $234.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $330.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $190.18 and a twelve month high of $238.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.68.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.