Nwam LLC Decreases Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Nwam LLC decreased its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 70.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,090 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,468,000 after buying an additional 297,156 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,283,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Teck Resources by 388.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,853,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,759,000 after buying an additional 5,449,798 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,764,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,757,000 after purchasing an additional 163,748 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,214,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,287,000 after buying an additional 98,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TECK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.30.

Teck Resources Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $36.92 on Thursday. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $32.48 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.