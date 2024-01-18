Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for 1.2% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Novartis by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after purchasing an additional 377,693 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,257,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,414,000 after acquiring an additional 83,672 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,637 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after acquiring an additional 193,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,483 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,703. The firm has a market cap of $227.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.98 and a 1 year high of $108.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

