NOV (NYSE:NOV) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NOV. ATB Capital set a $33.00 target price on NOV and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

Get NOV alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NOV

NOV Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE NOV opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.78.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. NOV had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NOV will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NOV

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,790,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $590,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259,286 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 29.8% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 23,376,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $374,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365,090 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 30.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,514,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $386,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369,540 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,822,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $246,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,096 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 88.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.