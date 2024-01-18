Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 177 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $455.62. 96,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,415. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $450.15 and its 200 day moving average is $444.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $113.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current year.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.23.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

