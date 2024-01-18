Northwest Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,027,000 after buying an additional 4,846,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,122,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,944,000 after buying an additional 2,302,565 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $83,643,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,096,000 after buying an additional 1,567,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,877,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,400,000 after buying an additional 826,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $298,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,239,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,082,379.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 343,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $298,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,239,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,082,379.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 81,450 shares of company stock valued at $544,586 and sold 344,146 shares valued at $2,794,764. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SOFI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.46. 7,793,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,665,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.80.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.30 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.85.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

