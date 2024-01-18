Northwest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,755,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,055 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,538,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,053,000 after purchasing an additional 150,853 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,129,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,384,000 after purchasing an additional 64,482 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,818,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,685,000 after purchasing an additional 260,851 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,472,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,765,000 after purchasing an additional 15,089 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VRP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.27. The company had a trading volume of 31,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,570. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.52.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.