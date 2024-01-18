Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $17.56 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $836,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $235.35. 468,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,451,737. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.68. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.18 and a 12 month high of $238.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

