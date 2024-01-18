Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 234.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:VUSB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.51. 661,415 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.20.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

