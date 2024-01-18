Northwest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,408,525,000 after purchasing an additional 969,207,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,242 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,774 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,511.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,689 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.95. 360,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,749. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.40. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

