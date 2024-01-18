Northwest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 54,143 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 41.7% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 262.1% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 25,938 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 683.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,656,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,525,000 after buying an additional 1,444,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 96.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 205,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after buying an additional 101,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TSN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.69. The company had a trading volume of 256,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,080. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.26.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

