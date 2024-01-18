Northwest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Copart during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Copart by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Copart by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $47.67. 335,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,917,436. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.18. The firm has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $51.53.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPRT. HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

