Northwest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,404,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,918,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT stock remained flat at $58.91 during trading hours on Thursday. 203,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,501,247. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.94. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.167 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

