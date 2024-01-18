Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.83 EPS

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.83), RTT News reports. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Northern Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $82.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.64.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTRS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler acquired 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,142.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,520.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler acquired 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,142.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,520.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael O’grady purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,307,612.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 26,351 shares of company stock worth $1,711,316 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 84.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $40,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 64.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.