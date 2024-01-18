Noronex Limited (ASX:NRX) Insider James Thompson Purchases 4,562,747 Shares

Noronex Limited (ASX:NRX – Get Free Report) insider James Thompson purchased 4,562,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$13,688.24 ($9,125.49).
James Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 5th, James Thompson purchased 825,000 shares of Noronex stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$9,900.00 ($6,600.00).
Noronex Price Performance
Noronex Company Profile
