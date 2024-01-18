NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) is Beck Bode LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the quarter. NiSource accounts for approximately 2.3% of Beck Bode LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Beck Bode LLC owned about 0.09% of NiSource worth $8,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NiSource by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,039,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,790,000 after buying an additional 223,303 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 2.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in NiSource by 19.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 8.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NiSource stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.62. 2,144,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,281,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.41. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $28.95.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NI. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on NiSource in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

