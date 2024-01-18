Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,410 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 410,073 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $39,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 883.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 98,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $100.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,950,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,331,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.10. The company has a market capitalization of $152.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.55.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

