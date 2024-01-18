Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,683 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,757 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $37,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $485,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 126,259 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,810,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler Companies raised American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.21.

AXP stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $178.76. 742,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,889. The company has a market cap of $130.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.89 and its 200 day moving average is $164.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $189.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

