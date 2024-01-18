Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,275 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 551,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.69% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $39,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

VCLT traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $78.27. 505,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,309,631. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.47 and a 52 week high of $83.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3286 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

