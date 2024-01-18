Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 388,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,260 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $65,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $165.99. 1,120,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,800,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.30. The company has a market cap of $228.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.33%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

