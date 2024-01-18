Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,719 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $33,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Boeing by 175,431.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $452,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,261 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 599.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,485 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth about $221,773,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.88.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA traded up $4.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $207.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,066,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,090,994. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.31 and a 200-day moving average of $217.95. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $125.82 billion, a PE ratio of -44.08, a PEG ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.