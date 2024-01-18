Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 388 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 568,183 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $46,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DIS traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.12. 3,029,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,482,787. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.21. The company has a market capitalization of $166.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

