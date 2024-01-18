Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $57.06 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,677 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $57,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its position in Intuit by 1.3% in the third quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 2,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth about $444,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth about $607,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 23.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,893,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth about $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTU. HSBC began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

Intuit Trading Up 0.7 %

INTU traded up $4.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $604.30. The stock had a trading volume of 197,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,466. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $588.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $378.22 and a 1-year high of $631.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

