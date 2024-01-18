Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 749,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,886 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.6% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $77,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.2% in the third quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,379,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,614,033. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.51 and a 200 day moving average of $106.87. The company has a market cap of $298.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.36 and a 1 year high of $119.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRK. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

