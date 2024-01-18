Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 23,125 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,204 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,125 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.6% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $83,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,918,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,602 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 846.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535,938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $143,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,317 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,798. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.40.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.1 %

COST traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $683.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,389. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $465.33 and a fifty-two week high of $686.52. The stock has a market cap of $303.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $630.82 and its 200-day moving average is $581.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

