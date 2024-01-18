Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 728 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $29,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total transaction of $541,637.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,279.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total transaction of $541,637.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,279.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $11.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,003.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,033. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $767.27 and a 1 year high of $1,006.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $963.90 and a 200-day moving average of $945.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,020.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

