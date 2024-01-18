Nilsine Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nilsine Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,370,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.79.

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $280.03. The company had a trading volume of 222,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,605. The company has a market capitalization of $142.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.61.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

