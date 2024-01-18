Nilsine Partners LLC Raises Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1,151.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after buying an additional 6,548,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total transaction of $3,068,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,161,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,216,505.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.28, for a total value of $2,702,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,179,231.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total value of $3,068,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,161,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,216,505.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,101,206 shares of company stock valued at $272,361,551. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock traded up $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $272.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,918,516. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.16 and a 52 week high of $275.24. The company has a market capitalization of $263.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.