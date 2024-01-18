Nilsine Partners LLC Has $4.64 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup set a $520.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.61.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $470.88. 141,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,628. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.58 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $471.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.10. The company has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

