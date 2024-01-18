Nilsine Partners LLC Buys 1,093 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,549 shares of company stock worth $9,128,531 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX traded down $4.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $429.02. The stock had a trading volume of 92,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,517. The stock has a market cap of $110.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $283.60 and a 1 year high of $439.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

