NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.55.

NIKE Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $100.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $153.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

