NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Increased by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 2.2% of Beck Bode LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,735,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,670,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,712,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,501 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after purchasing an additional 315,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,432,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,863,120. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $84.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.99. The firm has a market cap of $117.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

