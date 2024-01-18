Newmont (TSE:NGT) PT Lowered to C$65.00 at National Bankshares

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Newmont Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at C$46.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.41. Newmont has a 1 year low of C$46.50 and a 1 year high of C$76.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.51.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.35 billion. Newmont had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. Research analysts forecast that Newmont will post 4.4939236 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.543 per share. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

