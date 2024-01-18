New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.39-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

NMFC opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $13.23.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $94.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Mountain Finance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 295.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.