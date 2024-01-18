New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 1,200 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 27,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 47,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 24.4% during the third quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $492,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,567 shares in the company, valued at $6,334,973.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $128.27 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $138.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

