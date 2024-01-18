New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NGD. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on New Gold from $1.00 to $1.05 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.55.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.65. New Gold has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.24.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. Analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of New Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

