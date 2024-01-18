NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives $126.00 Average PT from Analysts

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.00.

A number of analysts have commented on NTES shares. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Get NetEase alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NTES

NetEase Stock Performance

NTES opened at $88.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.14. The company has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.56. NetEase has a one year low of $76.85 and a one year high of $118.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.87 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 26.21%. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NetEase will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in NetEase by 186.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in NetEase by 59.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NetEase in the first quarter valued at $42,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in NetEase in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in NetEase by 27.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetEase

(Get Free Report

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.