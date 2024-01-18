Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Trading Up 6.9%

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) rose 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.16 and last traded at $22.16. Approximately 340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

Nayax Trading Up 6.9 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Get Nayax alerts:

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.20 million. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 19.84% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nayax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYAX. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Nayax in the third quarter worth $1,072,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Nayax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nayax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.