National Bankshares Boosts Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$29.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$34.50 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Barrick Gold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.72.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of ABX opened at C$21.02 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$19.04 and a 52-week high of C$28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.26. The firm has a market cap of C$37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 525.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.35.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of C$3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.06 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.3675264 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 1,350.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow bought 108,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,763,856.00. In related news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow acquired 108,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,763,856.00. Also, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer acquired 15,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$247,325.40. Insiders have acquired 157,921 shares of company stock worth $2,604,355 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

