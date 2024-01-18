M&T Bank Corp Sells 9,188 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,665 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,188 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $90,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 223,500.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,923 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 57,366 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock traded down $7.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $588.91. 763,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,802. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $600.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $554.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $268.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,553 shares of company stock worth $25,774,149 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

