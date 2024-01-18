M&T Bank Corp Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,953 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.15% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $63,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $204.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,571. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.23.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.