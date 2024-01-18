M&T Bank Corp Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,953 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.15% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $63,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of VB traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $204.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,571. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.23.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Rio Tinto and BHP stock: Can mining giants unearth profit growth?
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Spirit Airlines stock faces major turbulence post merger block
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Qualcomm stock poised for breakout
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.