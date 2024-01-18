M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 460,351 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,206 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $50,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Target Stock Down 0.4 %
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Target Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.62.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Target
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Target
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Rio Tinto and BHP stock: Can mining giants unearth profit growth?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Spirit Airlines stock faces major turbulence post merger block
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Qualcomm stock poised for breakout
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.