M&T Bank Corp Acquires 180,800 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,372,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,800 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of M&T Bank Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $989,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

BATS IEFA traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.14. 9,759,414 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.75. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $100.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

