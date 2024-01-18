MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) were down 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.46 and last traded at $10.47. Approximately 191,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,255,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MOR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MorphoSys from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.20 to $10.40 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MorphoSys from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.53.

MorphoSys Trading Down 4.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $69.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. MorphoSys had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 134.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MorphoSys AG will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MorphoSys

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MorphoSys during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in MorphoSys by 122.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MorphoSys during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MorphoSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,056,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in MorphoSys during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Further Reading

