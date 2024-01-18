Morgan Stanley to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, January 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $6.45 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MS. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.80.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $84.41 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $138.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 96,878.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,727,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718,086 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $477,765,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $451,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

