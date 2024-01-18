Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.58.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $584.35 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $379.10 and a fifty-two week high of $647.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $578.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $524.68.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $417,503.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,442,701.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $11,166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 232,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,730,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $417,503.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,442,701.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,976 shares of company stock worth $100,381,875. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

