MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives $430.41 Consensus PT from Analysts

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $430.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Get MongoDB alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MDB

MongoDB Stock Down 1.2 %

MDB opened at $400.38 on Thursday. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $442.84. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $399.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 100,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,177 shares in the company, valued at $80,316,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,029 shares of company stock valued at $56,304,511 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 131.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.