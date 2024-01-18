Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Moderna comprises approximately 0.9% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 173.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $1,558,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,516,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,518,945.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,074.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $1,558,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,516,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,518,945.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,899 shares of company stock valued at $12,262,738 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.75.

Shares of MRNA traded down $2.55 on Thursday, hitting $97.80. 958,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,050,397. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.80. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $198.86.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

